MoS Muraleedharan to visit Kenya, Eritrea from Sep 13-15

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Sep 12: Minister of State (MoS) for external affairs V Muraleedharan will visit Kenya and Eritrea from September 13 to September 15 for strengthening India's bilateral relationship with the two African countries.

During the visit, the MoS will visit Kenya for attending the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect William Samoei Ruto on September 13, said the ministry of external affairs in a press release.

E Sreedharan's entry a good boost in Kerala: V Muraleedharan

Apart from the swearing-in, the MoS will also attend a business event in which he will meet the captains of the Kenyan industry and business persons doing business with India.

The MoS will also interact with the Indian community living there.

After the Republic of Kenya visit, the MoS will visit Eritrea on Sep 14-15. This will be his first visit to the country.

In Eritrea, the MoS will call on President Isaias Afwerki and will also hold talks with his counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, said the release.

During the visit, the MoS will also interact with the Indian community in Eritrea.

Since Eritrea's independence in 1993, India has offered a range of capacity-building assistance in diverse fields to the youth of Eritrea. India enjoys warm and cordial relations with Eritrea.

A sizeable Indian community is living in Eritrea, mostly Professors and Teachers and those working for companies.

The visit of the MoS is likely to give a new pace to India's relations with Eritrea.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 17:14 [IST]