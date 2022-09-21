PM Modi not to fly over Pakistan while travelling to Bishkek

MoS MEA Muraleedharan leaves for Djibouti today

New Delhi, Sep 21: Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, on a two-day visit to Djibouti, will leave on Wednesday for providing further momentum to the bilateral ties between the two countries.

During his first visit to the country, the MoS would call on the Prime Minister of Djibouti Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed.

MoS Muraleedharan would also hold talks with the foreign minister of Djibouti Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Along with that, the MoS is also scheduled to have an interaction with the Indian community.

"During the visit, an Agreement on exemption from visa requirement for holders of Diplomatic & Official/Service Passports; and MoU between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) and the Institute of Diplomatic Studies (IDS) of Djibouti will also be signed," said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

India and Djibouti share warm and friendly relations and India opened Mission in Djibouti in 2019. Bilateral trade between the two countries was valued at $ 755 million in 2021-22. A sizeable Indian community is living in Djibouti.

In the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Yemen in 2015, Djibouti had extended support to India.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 14:31 [IST]