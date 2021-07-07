YouTube
    MoS for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri resigns from Union Cabinet

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 07: Ahead of a major Cabinet reshuffle, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri has resigned from Union Cabinet.

    Debasree

    Earlier, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar resigned from the Union Cabinet. He was the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment since 2019.

    This will be the first Cabinet reshuffle since Modi assumed the charge since his thumping victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

    In the reshuffle, the PM is expected to bring in young faces, along with giving representation to those from different social and regional backgrounds, the news agency reported.

    In all there is a likelihood that 43 minsters will be sworn in today.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the Union Council will include several professionals such as engineers, lawyers, doctors and civil servants. The Cabinet is expected to have 18 former ministers, 39 MLAs and 4 ex-chief ministers.

    union cabinet cabinet expansion

    X