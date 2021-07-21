More than 13.44 crore vaccine doses administered in the age group 18-44

New Delhi, July 21: India's cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has surpassed 41.52 crore (41,52,25,632), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 31.79 lakh (31,79,469) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report on Tuesday.

15,03,713 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,36,257 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 12,92,52,381 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 52,11,066 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Three States namely Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, the Health Ministry said in a release.

Wednesday, July 21, 2021