YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    More than 13.44 crore vaccine doses administered in the age group 18-44

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 21: India's cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has surpassed 41.52 crore (41,52,25,632), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 31.79 lakh (31,79,469) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report on Tuesday.

    More than 13.44 crore vaccine doses administered in the age group 18-44

    15,03,713 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,36,257 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 12,92,52,381 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 52,11,066 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

    Three States namely Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, the Health Ministry said in a release.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine stories of strength

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 11:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X