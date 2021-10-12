More rain in store as IMD puts Bengaluru on yellow alert

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Oct 12: Bengaluru on Monday witnessed heavy rains , causing a flood-like situation across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now put the city on yellow alert (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain) with the forecast indicating that Bengaluru and several other parts of the state are likely to witness heavy rains over the next few days.

    "Heavy rainfall likely to occur over Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Koppal, Raichur and Gadag districts of North Interior Karnataka and Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura and Ramanagara districts of South Interior Karnataka," the IMD forecast stated.

    "The rains in Bengaluru were due to a developing low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal resulting in wind confluence in lower atmospheric levels. The withdrawing monsoon could also increase the chance of thundershowers in Bengaluru," IMD officials said.

    Bengaluru is expected to see moderate to heavy rainfall till October 15.

    According to Skymet weather,''The silicon city has already reached near monthly normal by registering 150 mm rainfall against the average of 168mm. The silicon city has already reached near monthly normal by registering 150 mm rainfall against the average of 168mm.''

    Read more about:

    weather heavy rains bengaluru

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2021
    X