More outsiders making it to the list of Congress causing resentment in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, Oct 29: All the criterion made by Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the ticket distribution for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections seems to have gone for the toss as information is coming in that a big number of tainted and outsiders have made it the Congress list that will be announced very soon.

The Congress has not made any electoral alignment with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) but people who had contested the last Assembly election as the BSP candidates are likely to make it to the Congress list this time round from MP. Sources said that the party also failed to stick to its stand on the criteria set by it that people losing election with slender margin in the last Assembly will be preferred. The party is going to give ticket such people who had lost elections by a margin of over 25000 votes by saying that the Congress candidate had lost even by a bigger margin. This has triggered internal squabbles at the lower level leadership of the Congress.

Party sources said that importance given to mafia and turncoats in ticket distribution in Rewa and Bundelkhand regions is causing resentment among the local leaders. Bickering in Panna region too has come to the fore where party has already got threat of mass resignation. Small leaders have categorically told the party that if the party prefers people with criminal record and mining mafia then they will campaign against the party.

These leaders have said that the party had made illegal mining an issue for decades so how could a compromise be made on this issue. Due to the BSP background of Mahendra Verma of Panna and Samajwadi Party background of Charan Singh Yadav from Mahrajpur and BSP background of Brajendra Kumar Vyas their candidature is being opposed. They are in the preferential list of the probable candidates of the Congress. Many more such leaders are being opposed on the ground that they have been doing politics in Uttar Pradesh but now their interference into Madhya Pradesh politics is increasing.

The local Congress leaders are holding vice president of Scheduled Caste cell Brij Lal Khabri responsible for giving importance to outsiders and old BSP leaders and they are unhappy with him. Khabri too had come to the Congress from the BSP. There is a palpable anger among the Congress leaders in the Rewa-Satna region for people coming from other political parties like Abhay Mishra, Pushpraj Singh, Babita Saket, Achche Lal Saket, Renu Shah and G L Patel.

Pushpraj Singh contested last election from the SP and lost with a big margin. Recently all the big leaders of the Congress visited him to get him join him the Congress. Now, he is being made candidate from Simaria. Sources said that the big OBC leader of the Congress has expressed his reservations and resentment to the general secretary in-charge of the party for making these leader Congress candidates.