More deputy CMs, fresh faces in cabinet: Speculations rife about Yogi Cabinet 2.0

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Mar 14: All eyes would be on new government formation in Uttar Pradesh, led by Yogi Adityanath, after the party stormed into power in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Speculations are rife that Yogi Adityanath government is looking to induct new faces, while there are also chances of increase the number of deputy chief ministers in the state.

A final call on UP government formation will be taken by the top leadership in Delhi and CM designate Yogi Adityanath.

The saffron party is aiming to strike a balance between caste and regional representation in the new cabinet.

Retired IPS Asim Arun, Baby Rani Maurya, MLA from Agra Rural, who won the battle for UP likely to be inducted to the party.

BJP state president and MLC Swatantra Dev Singh, MLA Sarojini Nagar seat Rajeshwar Singh, and retired IAS and MLC AK Sharma could also be made ministers.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, who lost from the Sirathu seat, may be given a berth in the government.

Maurya is also a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and the BJP would not miss on prominent OBC leader.

BJP allies MLC Ashish Patel from Apna Dal and Dr Sanjay Nishad from Nishad Party are likely to be given cabinet rank.

The BJP stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and was the largest party in Goa in the recently concluded assembly polls.

Yogi Adityanath is on a visit to Delhi, ahead of the new government formation in UP.

Adityanath's visit also comes in the backdrop of several ministers of the previous Uttar Pradesh cabinet, including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, losing in the polls.

Set to take oath as the chief minister for a second term, Adityanath's talks with the top party leadership are believed to have centred around a host of issues related to the government formation besides being a formal exercise.

The oath-taking ceremony of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is likely to be held after Holi.

The BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly. Its two allies secured another 18 seats.

Political experts believe that Adityanath's stature has received a boost with the win as his leadership was at the centre of the BJP's re-election bid.

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:24 [IST]