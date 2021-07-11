Monsoon set to cover several parts of North India

Longest delayed since 2006; Data from past show Monsoons are likely to get worse

New Delhi, July 11: The easterly winds have made conditions favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon, and it is likely to cover parts of north India, including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, in a day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The IMD said lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal have extended northwestwards, reaching up to Delhi, Haryana and east Rajasthan as on Saturday.

Low level relative humidity has also increased over the region.

Conditions are also becoming favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of the country during the subsequent 48 hours.

(with PTI inputs)

Story first published: Sunday, July 11, 2021, 8:51 [IST]