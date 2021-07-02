Monsoon Session: Ruckus over farm bills is to cover their own failures from past, says BJP

Monsoon Session of Parliament all set to commence from July 19

New Delhi, July 02: In a recent development, the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament is all set to commence from July 19, 2021 (Monday). Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on Friday, August 13, 2021. According to reports, the session is likely to have around 20 sittings.

The session usually commences in the third week of July and concludes ahead of Independence day.

It s reportedly said that all COVID-related protocols will be followed within the Parliament complex during the session, adding that it is hoped that all those attending the session have taken at least one dose of COVID vaccine.

A Parliament functionary said till June 19, over 400 Lok Sabha members have been inoculated against coronavirus.

Actual figures may be higher as most MPs have taken vaccine in their respective states, the functionary said.

Journalists covering Lok Sabha are also being offered vaccination facility by the Lok Sabha secretariat.

During the last few sessions, while Rajya Sabha functioned from 9 am to 1 pm and at times till 2 pm, Lok Sabha proceedings started at 4 pm.

This was done to ensure distancing norms as part of COVID appropriate behaviour.

But during the second part of the Budget session in March, the two Houses resumed their normal timings of sitting at 11 am.

Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 20:55 [IST]