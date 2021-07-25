Monsoon Mayhem: 125 dead in Maharashtra; red alert in 7 Karnataka districts

12 BJP MLAs move Supreme Court challenging their suspension from Maharashtra Assembly for one year

New Delhi, July 25: Incessant rains have wrecked and ruined the lives of people in Maharashtra leaving at least 125 people dead and thousands of others displaced.

Rain-related incidents, including multiple landslides and flooding, have caused immense destruction in cities as well as villages.

While districts like Raigad and Ratnagiri were among the worst-hit areas of Maharashtra, parts of the coastal, Malenadu and the north-interior region of Karnataka were battered by torrential rains.

Satara in Maharashtra reported a total of 22 deaths due to rain-related incidents and landslides. The deaths include the recovery of 11 bodies from the Ambeghar landslide and 4 from Dhokawale landslide locations in Patan tehsil by NDRF teams. According to the NDRf team, 20 are still missing.

While, in Karnataka, nine people have been killed in various rain-related incidents. At the same time, in Karnataka, 31,360 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas, while 22,417 people are taking shelter in 237 relief camps.

Story first published: Sunday, July 25, 2021, 8:47 [IST]