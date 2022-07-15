For Quick Alerts
Monkeypox Updates: India confirms first case in Kerala
New Delhi, July 15: India has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in a man who recently returned from UAE, the National Institue of Virology confirmed. The man was earlier suspected to have contracted monkeypox and his samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing.
Also, the World Health Organisation said Thursday it would reconvene its expert monkeypox committee on 21 July to decide whether the outbreak constitutes a global health emergency. A second meeting of the WHO's emergency committee on monkeypox will be held, with the UN health agency now aware of over 9,200 cases in 64 countries.
