    Monkeypox Updates: India confirms first case in Kerala

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 15: India has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in a man who recently returned from UAE, the National Institue of Virology confirmed. The man was earlier suspected to have contracted monkeypox and his samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing.

    Monkeypox Updates: India confirms first monkeypox case in Kerala

    Stay tuned for more Updates:

    11:05 AM, 15 Jul
    Also, the World Health Organisation said Thursday it would reconvene its expert monkeypox committee on 21 July to decide whether the outbreak constitutes a global health emergency. A second meeting of the WHO's emergency committee on monkeypox will be held, with the UN health agency now aware of over 9,200 cases in 64 countries.
    11:04 AM, 15 Jul
    The Centre on Thursday wrote a letter to all the states and Union territories, reiterating key actions that should be taken in view of the monkeypox threat.
    11:04 AM, 15 Jul
    Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is sending a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures in view of the confirmed case of monkeypox in Kollam district.
    11:03 AM, 15 Jul
    More than 1,050 monkeypox cases have been detected in the U.S. as of Wednesday (July 13), but based on the availability of diagnostic tests in the country, this may be a significant undercount, some experts say.
    11:03 AM, 15 Jul
    With India reporting its first Monkeypox case on Thursday, the concerns around the disease have increased manifold.

