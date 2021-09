Jailed SP leader Azam Khan along with 13 other prisoners test positive for COVID-19

Money Laundering Case: ED grills Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Sep 27: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday grilled Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, in a money laundering case.

The ED has initiated a probe against Khan in 2019 after taking cognisance of at least 26 FIRs filed by the state police against him including allegations that a university run by him in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh has been raised over a land that has been grabbed from an 'enemy property'.

Khan has been the urban development minister in the SP government headed by chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Story first published: Monday, September 27, 2021, 11:10 [IST]