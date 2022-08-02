YouTube
    Money at my home kept without my knowledge: Partha Chatterjee’s aide

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Aug 02: Suspended Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee, who has also been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into a school recruitment scam, said today that crores of rupees recovered from by the agency was slipped into her residences without her knowledge, news agency PTI reported.

    Enforcement Directorate officials have recovered around ₹ 50 crore in cash, along with jewellery, from her two flats in south-west Kolkata and Belghoria.

    Arpita Mukherjee

    Both Chatterjee and Mukherjee were taken to ESI Joka, on the southern outskirts of the city, for medical check-up, during the day.

    SSC scam: ED lens on GST numbers to probe Arpita Mukherjee's business dealsSSC scam: ED lens on GST numbers to probe Arpita Mukherjee's business deals

    Mukerjee, after getting off a vehicle, told waiting reporters, "Money was kept in my residences without my knowledge", sparking speculation as to who was she pointing fingers at.

    Earlier, Chatterjee, who has been relieved of his ministerial duties, had said that he was a "victim of a conspiracy" and expressed displeasure over Trinamool's decision to suspend him.

    The veteran leader had also said that only time would tell if the action against him was justified.

    Both Chatterjee and Mukherjee have said that the money recovered did not belong to them.

    'Not my money': Partha Chatterjee on Rs 52 crore recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's flats'Not my money': Partha Chatterjee on Rs 52 crore recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's flats

    They will be produced before a PMLA court tomorrow, with the 10-day Enforcement Directorate custody of the duo coming to an end.

    Read more about:

    arrested enforcement directorate west bengal

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 15:26 [IST]
    X