Momo Challenge: CBSE asks schools to keep close watch on students

New Delhi, Sep 23: In the wake of more students falling prey to 'Momo Challenge' and 'Blue Whale Challenge' a deadly online game which consists of self-harming dares, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a circular asking all schools affiliated to it to take precautions and measures to minimise the risks.

In its circular dated September 19, the CBSE said,''In the game, members are challenged to communicate with unknown numbers. The game consists of a variety of self-harming dares which become increasingly risky as the game progresses and it finally ends with a suicide challenge. It involves challenges that encourage teenagers/children/any other user to engage in a series of violent acts as part of the challenges.''

"Sudden outbursts of anger (directed against themselves or others), loss of interest in activities that they used to enjoy and visible marks like deep cuts/wounds on any body part of the child should also be observed closely," the advisory stated.

The 'Momo Challenge' is an online game that is similar to the 'Blue Whale game' that had claimed many lives. The game gains popularity because of its risky tasks that are given to players by the controller.

What is Momo Challenge?

Momo is a disturbing new WhatsApp 'suicide' game feared to have taken the life of many.

According to the Computer Crime Investigation Unit in the Mexican state of Tabasco, the game started on Facebook where members were "challenged" to communicate with an unknown number.

The avatar used by Momo is an image of a woman with grotesque features and bulging eyes. It is from a sculpture created by special effects outfit Link Factory, and was recently featured in a display at an art gallery in Tokyo, Japan.