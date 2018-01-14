Modi wishes nation on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan, Magh Bihu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the entire nation on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan, Magh Bihu.

File Photo of Narendra Modi

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister's official handle posted picture messages for each festival:

Meanwhile, more than 20 lakh devotees have gathered to take a holy dip at the confluence of river Ganga and Bay of Bengal on Makar Sankranti today.

