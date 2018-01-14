Modi wishes nation on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan, Magh Bihu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the entire nation on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan, Magh Bihu.
In a series of tweets, Prime Minister's official handle posted picture messages for each festival:
Pongal greetings to everyone! pic.twitter.com/701iLPUhaZ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2018
Have a happy and blessed Uttarayan. pic.twitter.com/g7coBoai6E— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2018
Best wishes on Magh Bihu. pic.twitter.com/feN0XxfksG— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2018
मकर संक्रांति के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को ढेरों बधाई। pic.twitter.com/8SLwZat59s— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2018
Meanwhile, more than 20 lakh devotees have gathered to take a holy dip at the confluence of river Ganga and Bay of Bengal on Makar Sankranti today.
