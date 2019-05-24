  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi wins election: Wishes pour in from across the world

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 24: Top leaders from across the world like Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Vladmir Putin, and Emmanuel Macron sent their congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his massive win in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

    Modi today thanked world leaders and personalities as their congratulatory messages kept pouring in after he led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a super-sized victory for a second term in office.

    US vice president Mike Pence

    US vice president Mike Pence

    Thanking American vice president Mike Pence, who congratulated him saying he looked forward to working with India, Modi said it was a victory of democracy which the India and US cherish. "Thank You @VP. This is a victory of democracy, which India and the US cherish. I will continue to promote our partnership with the US for peace and shared prosperity for our two countries and the world," Modi tweeted on Friday.

    Russian President Vladmir Putin

    Russian President Vladmir Putin

    Russian President Vladmir Putin too sent his wishes to the PM from his official Twitter handle, to which he responded, "Thank you @KremlinRussia, and my dear friend, for your warm greetings. Your support for taking our special and privileged strategic partnership to new heights is invaluable. I look forward to our meeting soon."

    Imran Khan congratulates Modi on BJP's overwhelming win

    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

    In a series of tweets, Modi thanked world leaders such as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France President Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, King Salman of Saudi Arabia, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and several others who wished him on his party's landslide victory. In his messages to the world leaders, the PM said he looked forward to strengthening close strategic partnership with these countries.

    PM Narendra Modi

    PM Narendra Modi

    Modi took to Twitter to also thank Bollywood celebrities and sportspersons who congratulated him. He thanked actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raveena Tandon, R Madhavan, music composer A R Rahman and Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan saying he cherished the good wishes from them. He thanked boxer Mary Kom, athlete and Commonwealth Games gold winner Neeraj Chopra.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    lok-sabha-home

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi lok sabha elections 2019 bjp

    Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 14:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+1353354
    CONG+09090
    OTH09898
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP23436
    JDU077
    OTH11112
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyWT
    SKM1717
    SDF1515
    OTH00
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD4108112
    BJP02323
    OTH01111
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP0151151
    TDP02323
    OTH011
    Full Results

    LOST

    Surya Prakash Reddy - TDP
    Kurnool
    LOST
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue