  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi will go down this year with Rafale taint: Sidhu

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 06: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he had come to power in 2014 with a promise to clean the Ganga but will go down in 2019 with the 'Rafale' taint.

    Canvassing votes for the party's New Delhi candidate Ajay Maken, Sidhu also held a roadshow here.

    Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu
    Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu

    He claimed that the Modi government did not have a single achievement to its name and was deflecting from real issues.

    "In 2014, Modi said neither will he indulge in corruption, nor will he allow others to do so (na khaunga, na khane dunga) but he has done just the opposite," the Punjab minister said.

    He said Modi had made over 300 promises in 2014, including of cleaning Ganga river, generating two crore jobs per year and depositing Rs 15 lakh in every bank account, but none of this happened, Sidhu said.

    Navjot Singh Sidhu keeps up attack on Modi, says don't want to be silent spectator

    "He came to power in 2014 seeking votes to clean the Ganga, but he will go in 2019 with the Rafale taint," Sidhu said, referring to the allegations levelled by his party against Modi on the multi-billion fighter jet deal.

    "Modi is running away from real issues. Now neither does he speak about the two crore jobs he promised, nor does he speak about black money and about cleaning the Ganga," Sidhu said.

    In an apparent reference to economic offenders who duped public sector banks, Sidhu said earlier chowkidar used to say jagtey raho (stay awake) but now, after giving banks' money to the rich people, he is asking please bhagtey raho (run away).

    The Congress has been taking on Modi with a slogan 'chowkidar chor hain'.

    Praising the then Congress chief minister Sheila Dikshit's tenure from 1998-2013, he claimed that while she worked for the development of Delhi, Gujarat witnessed riots under Modi.

    "He thinks before 2014, there was no India. There was a railway station, along with a tea stall. When you were not even born, B R Ambedkar had written the Constitution of our country," Sidhu said.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU News

    Read more about:

    navjot singh sidhu narendra modi rafale

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 6:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue