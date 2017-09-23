Governance is not about winning elections says Modi in Varanasi

On the final day of his visit to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Pashu Arogya Mela', a mega animal fair and also a newly-constructed gaushala on Friday. He also laid the foundation for toilet units under his pet project, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, in Shahanshahpur.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also part of the launch.

While addressing a public meeting, Modi said,"With animal welfare fair, poor will get an opportunity to look after their milch animals. For farmers, milk from milch animals is the biggest source of income. So this welfare scheme is a boon for them. I congratulate Yogi Adityanath for it," Modi said.

Taking a potshot at vote bank politics, Modi said, "I am of a different mould. I do not think of vote bank. For me my country is bigger concern than my party."

Modi also said 'Swachhta' has to become 'Swabhav', its our collective responsibility. A cleaner India will also be a healthier India.

The Prime Minister further said that animal welfare and innovation in agriculture will form a major part of a new India. He added that his government has come up with the idea of soil health card to help farmers.

#Varanasi : PM @narendramodi takes part in a #Swachhta programme at village Shahanshahpur, also interacts with local people pic.twitter.com/XPt887qaS6 — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) September 23, 2017

Modi will later address a gathering of farmers and distribute Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana certificates among beneficiaries.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day tour of the holy city, yesterday launched several infrastructure projects, flagged off the Mahamana Express between Varanasi and Vadodara and released a postage stamp on different aspects of Lord Ram's life at the historic Tulsi Manas Mandir.

OneIndia News