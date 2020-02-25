  • search
Trending Donald Trump Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi-Trump hold talks; trade, defence, security and investment on agenda

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday held extensive talks covering the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, including the key areas of defence, security, and trade and investment.

    During their talks at the Hyderabad House here, the two leaders are also expected to deliberate on regional issues, including the US' proposed peace deal with the Taliban, the situation in the Indo-Pacific, the threat of terrorism and the situation in the Gulf region.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump prior to a meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump prior to a meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi

    After the talks, the two sides will seal defence deals worth around USD 3 billion. The Trumps, who paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat here, arrived in Ahmedabad around noon on Monday for the first leg of their 36-hour India visit.

    The US president was feted at the world's largest cricket stadium in the "Namaste Trump" event and was cheered by tens of thousands of people. From Ahmedabad, he and his delegation travelled to Agra where they visited the Taj Mahal. The US president arrived in the national capital around 7.30 pm on Monday.

    Donald Trump, Melania pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

    In his address at the massive "Namaste Trump" event at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, the US president announced that deals to sell state-of-the-art military helicopters and other equipment worth over USD 3 billion will be sealed between the two countries on Tuesday. The deals will include procurement of 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters by India from the US at a cost of USD 2.6 billion. Another contract to acquire six AH-64E Apache helicopters for USD 800 million from the US is also on the table.

    More TRADE News

    Read more about:

    trade defence security investment bilateral ties donald trump narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X