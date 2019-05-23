Modi calls win blessings of the people to a beggar

India

New Delhi, May 23: Terming the BJP's win as a historic day in the history of democracy, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was "Fakir" (Beggar) whom the people of India have blessed.

PM Modi arrived at the BJP's Headquarters amid loud chants of "Modi, Modi" where Amit Shah welcomed him with a bouquet. Modi, in his address to party workers, said it was not his won but the victory of honesty. He urged people to keep him on his toes and brong it to his notice if he errs.

"People are chanting Modi, Modi. But this is not a victory of Modi, it is the victory of people who are desperate for honesty in the system," Modi said.

This is the victory of toiling farmers who struggle to feed the nation, this is the victory of those who now live in proper houses, this is the victory of the middle class which follows the rules, pays taxes, but wondered if his taxes were being used for the benefit of the country, he said.

"Since the country got independence, so many elections took place, but the maximum voting took place in this election, and that too in 40-42 degree temperature," he said.

If someone has won, it is Hindustan that has won, it is democracy that has won, it is public that has won, he said.

"India has united to elect us. It is a mandate from New India," he added.

"We have stayed true to BJP's vision," PM Modi said, adding that the people have voted for empowerment.

He congratulated the voters, Election Commission and security personnel for contributing towards smooth and fair conduct of the Lok Sabha polls 2019.

In a veiled attack on the opposition, PM Modi said 'pseudo seculars' have been exposed.

"Brigade of pseudo secularists who were calling for the secular forces to unite have been exposed and have fallen silent over the past five years," Modi said.

"Today there are only two castes in India- the poor and the other are those who want to help the poor come out of poverty," Modi added.

Modi said that the Constitution of India is supreme for the BJP and tha party is ready to take along the opponents for its sake. He also thanked the NDA allies for steering the alliance to a landslide victory.

Earlier, Amit Shah addressed the party workers and said it was PM Modi's "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas" policy over the past five years which helped the party win again.

Hailing the Lok Sabha election results as a "victory of true nationalism over tukde-tukde gang", BJP president Amit Shah said that the people have buried politics of casteism, dynasty and appeasement with the mandate.

Addressing party workers, he said it is a victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "sabka saath, sabka vikas" (with all, development for all) and described Modi as the "superhero" of this victory.

"This victory is a win of true nationalism over the parties supporting the ideology of the tukde-tukde gang. The politics of casteism, dynasty and appeasement politics has been buried in this massive mandate to BJP," Shah said in the presence of Modi.

The BJP chief said the next five years of the Modi government will be a period of the party's further expansion. Training his guns of the Congress, he said it has drawn a "big zero" in 17 states and Union Territories while the BJP got more than 50 per cent votes in 17 states.

"It is victory of people, it is a victory of PM Modi's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas policy. Modi is the superhero of BJP's super victory," he said amid cheers from the party workers.