Modi Sarkar 2.0: The 50 day report card

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 22: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has presented a report of the first fifty days of the Narendra Modi government.

He presented the report while interacting with media persons here. He spoke about the various initiatives of the government and said that they had managed to reduce separatism in Kashmir.

Highlights:

The government has hit the ground running in its second term and has strived to fulfil the goal of 'SabkaSaath, SabkaVikas, SabkaVishwas'.

The resolve of Reform, Welfare and Justice for All has been the driving force for the government.

The primary focus of the government has been towards farmers, soldiers, youth, labourers, businessmen, research, relation with neighbouring countries, investment, infrastructure development, fight against corruption and social justice.

Rs. 6000 will now be provided to all farmers.

MSP for several crops has doubled, and in some cases trebled in comparison to 2014 rates.

10,000 Farmers Producer Organization are being formed.

Changes in Labour Code will benefit 40 crore informal sector workers through wage and labour security.

For the first time, pension has been provided for traders.

Reduction in ESI contribution rates, for both employees and employers.

Steps taken to boost investment in the country.

Rs 70,000 crore has been provided for Public Sector Banks (PSB) recapitalisation.

India is striving towards becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy.

A separate TV channel for start-ups will soon be started.

Non-functional financial up gradation has been provided to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers.

In the next 5 years, Rs. 100 lakh crore will be invested towards development of infrastructure.

The government is working in mission mode to comprehensively address water-related issues, which is evident through the formation of Jal Shakti Mantralaya.

Steps taken by the Government in reducing the impact of separatists in Jammu & Kashmir have been successful.

He added that India has emerged as a global leader through BIMSTEC and G-20, while highlighting the significance of the visit of Prime Minister to Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Javadekar expressed confidence in the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 and added that India's manned mission to space, Gaganyaan, will be launched in 2022.

He also highlighted the massive action taken against corruption in bureaucracy. Steps have been taken to strengthen action against economic offenders. A Bill is being brought to act against Ponzi schemes.

Javadekar also talked about the decisiveness of government in safeguarding children against sexual crimes through amendments to POCSO Act.

He also talked about steps taken to reform medical education in the country and to ensure transparency, accountability and quality in the governance of medical education in the country.

The Minister stressed that making India a 5 trillion dollar economy is no more just a dream but a roadmap towards achieving it has been laid down in these fifty days.