Modi Cabinet 2.0 Highlights: Portfolios allocated, first meeting held
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
New Delhi, May 31: After a grand swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, portfolios were allocated to ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet on Friday. Expectations are high from Modi government after the BJP stormed to power for the second time in a row by winning 303 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
Several ministers of the Modi government Friday took charge of their ministries within hours of their portfolios being allocated, with some outlining their plans and speaking about challenges. Later, they got together at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in South Block for the first meeting of the Narendra Modi Cabinet, that took some key decisions like announcing pension to farmers, traders and shopkeepers. The cabinet also decided to convene the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha from June 17 to July 26, with the regular budget to be presented on July 5.
Prime Minister Modi also took charge of his office in the morning. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her deputy Anurag Thakur, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, Railway minister Piyush Goyal, Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar, Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan were among the ministers who took charge Friday. Minister of the newly-formed 'Jal Shakti' Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister for Personnel Jitendra Singh, Power and New and Renewable Energy minister R K Singh also assumed charge of their ministries.
Full list of Portfolios
All the highlights sweating-in to first cabinet meeting here:
Rajnath Singh to visit the National War Memorial in Delhi on Saturday before formally taking charge as the Defence Minister.
May 31, 2019 9:56 PM
The Modi 2.0 government in its first Cabinet meeting Friday approved a new scheme, which assures minimum monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to all shopkeepers, retail traders and self employed persons after attaining the age of 60 years, fulfilling its poll promise. The decision taken at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here will benefit 3 crore retail traders and shopkeepers. Five crore traders are expected to join the scheme in the next three years, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said while briefing reporters at a press conference. "All shopkeepers and self employed persons as well as retail traders with GST turnover below Rs 1.5 crore and aged between 18-40 years can enrol for the scheme," an official statement said.
May 31, 2019 9:33 PM
Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Javadekar said the first two days of the session will be devoted to swearing-in of the newly elected MPs while the Lok Sabha speaker will be elected on June 19. The President's address to the joint sitting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will take place on June 20, he said. The economic survey will be tabled on July 4 followed by the presentation of the budget on the next day. The session will have a total of 30 sittings. It will be the first budget of the Modi government in its second term and will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The interim budget for the year 2019-20 was presented by then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1.
May 31, 2019 8:56 PM
"Cabinet has cleared a special scheme for Control of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis. The diseases of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis are very common among the livestock – cow-bulls, buffaloes, sheep, goats, pigs," says Javadekar.
May 31, 2019 8:13 PM
Union Cabinet has cleared pension scheme for traders. Three crore retail traders and shopkeepers will benefit from this decision, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
May 31, 2019 8:12 PM
"Cabinet has approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri-Kisan yojana to all farmers. Nearly 14.5 crore farmers will benefit from the scheme," says Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar.
May 31, 2019 7:20 PM
Cabinet meeting ends.
May 31, 2019 7:12 PM
Parliament session for the budget to be held from 17th June to 26th July.
Election for Speaker will be on 19th June, reports ANI quoting sources.
The Prime Minister has approved the following changes:-
*The rates of scholarship have been increased from Rs. 2000 per month to Rs. 2500 per month for boys and from Rs. 2250 per month to Rs. 3000 per month for girls.
*The ambit of the Scholarship Scheme is extended to the wards of State Police officials who are/were martyred during terror/naxal attacks. The quota of new scholarships for wards of state police officials will be 500 in a year. The Ministry of Home Affairs will be the nodal Ministry in this regard.
May 31, 2019 6:43 PM
The National Defence Fund (NDF) was set up in 1962 to take charge of the voluntary donations in cash and kind received for promotion of the national defence effort, and to decide on their utilisation.
Currently the fund is being used for the welfare of the members of the Armed Forces, Para Military forces and Railway Protection Force, and their dependents. The fund is administered by an Executive Committee with the Prime Minister as the Chairperson and the Defence, Finance and Home Ministers as Members.
May 31, 2019 6:32 PM
May 31, 2019 6:32 PM
The rates of scholarship have been increased from Rs. 2000 per month to Rs. 2500 per month for boys and from Rs. 2250 per month to Rs. 3000 per month for girls.
May 31, 2019 6:29 PM
PM’s scholarship scheme goes through major changes. Wards of police personnel who were martyred in terror or Maoist attacks will receive enhanced scholarships.
May 31, 2019 6:10 PM
Delhi: At the Prime Minister’s Office in South Block, PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. pic.twitter.com/kYpG8OM1mR
Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.
May 31, 2019 6:04 PM
In the fist cabinet decision, PM Modi has approved Hiking Scholarship Amount Under National Defence Fund. This will help kins of defence personnel martyred in action.
May 31, 2019 5:54 PM
Prime Minister has approved the following changes: Ambit of the Scholarship Scheme is extended to the wards of State Police officials who are/were martyred during terror/naxal attacks. The quota of new scholarships for wards of state police officials will be 500 in a year.
May 31, 2019 5:51 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the following changes: Rates of scholarship have been increased from Rs. 2000 per month to Rs. 2500 per month for boys and from Rs. 2250 per month to Rs. 3000 per month for girls.
May 31, 2019 5:46 PM
First decision of PM Narendra Modi on assuming his office is approval to a major change in the ‘Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme’ under the National Defence Fund, say reports.
May 31, 2019 5:45 PM
Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Arvind Sawant have arrived for the Union Cabinet meeting. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh have already arrived for the Union Cabinet meeting.
May 31, 2019 5:40 PM
First Cabinet Meeting of Narendra Modi's second tenure as PM about to begin at South Block. PM Modi has arrived, other ministers are arriving one by one.
May 31, 2019 5:23 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived for the first cabinet meeting. The meeting is expected to begin shortly.
May 31, 2019 5:07 PM
Congratulations to @nsitharaman on her new role as Finance Minister. As the first woman to helm this crucial portfolio full time, she’s shattered the glass ceiling by all means.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisensa, who met today, "discussed various aspects of improving India-Sri Lanka cooperation."
May 31, 2019 11:35 AM
At 14%, or 78 of all 542 seats, the 17th Lok Sabha saw the highest representation of women ever, but only three women found a place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet on Thursday.
May 31, 2019 11:15 AM
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at the Jagannath temple in Delhi's Hauz Khas Village on Friday.
May 31, 2019 11:15 AM
H.E. @SushmaSwaraj leaves a lasting legacy as External Affairs Minister. Thank you Madam for being a true friend, and a partner to the Maldives. Your commitment to your people, your dedication to serve, and your passion has inspired several including me. Sincere best wishes. pic.twitter.com/wVMZlJLNiE
'Sushma leaves a lasting legacy as External Affairs Minister'.
May 31, 2019 10:28 AM
Last minute deliberations are underway to decide on the portfolios. The same would be announced in sometime from now.
May 31, 2019 10:26 AM
The portfolios were decided early Friday morning. Post the swearing in, several leaders met at the residence of Amitt Shah to decide on the portfolios. The meeting was attended by Piyush Goyal and Dharmender Pradhan. The meeting concluded only at 1 am.
May 31, 2019 10:17 AM
V Sadananda Gowda may retain Statistics and Program Implementation, while Thanwar Chandra Gehlot could be made the social justice and empowerment minister.
May 31, 2019 10:17 AM
Ravishankar Prasad is likely to be retained as the Law Minister. Arjun Munda likely to get MSME, while Narendra Singh Tomar could be the Parliamentary Affairs, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister.
May 31, 2019 10:16 AM
Smriti Irani is expected to be made the Women and Child Development Minister. Ram Vilas Paswan may get Consumer Affairs Minister, while Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank could be made the minister for health and family welfare.
May 31, 2019 10:14 AM
Nirmala Sitharaman could retained defence, while Jaishankar may be made the Minister for External Affairs.
May 31, 2019 10:14 AM
Rajnath Singh is likely to retain the Home Ministry, while Amit Shah may be made Finance and Corporate Affairs, media reports said.
May 31, 2019 10:11 AM
The UAE government lit up the iconic ADNOC building in Abu Dhabi on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi and Council of Ministers to symbolise the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.
May 31, 2019 9:52 AM
Despite a high number of women in Parliament, only six have got berths in the government. The number is expected to increase in the next re-shuffle.
May 31, 2019 9:52 AM
First Cabinet meeting will be held today. In all there are 57 in Team Modi 2.0
May 31, 2019 7:31 AM
With the big day over, the focus now is on the portfolios. The portfolios were to be released late Thursday night, but it was put for later today.
May 31, 2019 7:31 AM
Speculation is rife that Amit Shah may get either Home or Finace.
May 31, 2019 7:30 AM
Is Shah is made the Home Minister, then Rajnath Singh may get Defence.
