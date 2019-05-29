Modi Cabinet 2.0 Highlights: Portfolios allocated, first meeting held

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 31: After a grand swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, portfolios were allocated to ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet on Friday. Expectations are high from Modi government after the BJP stormed to power for the second time in a row by winning 303 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Several ministers of the Modi government Friday took charge of their ministries within hours of their portfolios being allocated, with some outlining their plans and speaking about challenges. Later, they got together at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in South Block for the first meeting of the Narendra Modi Cabinet, that took some key decisions like announcing pension to farmers, traders and shopkeepers. The cabinet also decided to convene the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha from June 17 to July 26, with the regular budget to be presented on July 5.

Prime Minister Modi also took charge of his office in the morning. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her deputy Anurag Thakur, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, Railway minister Piyush Goyal, Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar, Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan were among the ministers who took charge Friday. Minister of the newly-formed 'Jal Shakti' Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister for Personnel Jitendra Singh, Power and New and Renewable Energy minister R K Singh also assumed charge of their ministries.

Full list of Portfolios

All the highlights sweating-in to first cabinet meeting here:

Click Here to Pick your dream Cabinet

Rajnath Singh to visit the National War Memorial in Delhi on Saturday before formally taking charge as the Defence Minister. The Modi 2.0 government in its first Cabinet meeting Friday approved a new scheme, which assures minimum monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to all shopkeepers, retail traders and self employed persons after attaining the age of 60 years, fulfilling its poll promise. The decision taken at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here will benefit 3 crore retail traders and shopkeepers. Five crore traders are expected to join the scheme in the next three years, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said while briefing reporters at a press conference. "All shopkeepers and self employed persons as well as retail traders with GST turnover below Rs 1.5 crore and aged between 18-40 years can enrol for the scheme," an official statement said. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Javadekar said the first two days of the session will be devoted to swearing-in of the newly elected MPs while the Lok Sabha speaker will be elected on June 19. The President's address to the joint sitting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will take place on June 20, he said. The economic survey will be tabled on July 4 followed by the presentation of the budget on the next day. The session will have a total of 30 sittings. It will be the first budget of the Modi government in its second term and will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The interim budget for the year 2019-20 was presented by then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1. "Cabinet has cleared a special scheme for Control of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis. The diseases of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis are very common among the livestock – cow-bulls, buffaloes, sheep, goats, pigs," says Javadekar. Union Cabinet has cleared pension scheme for traders. Three crore retail traders and shopkeepers will benefit from this decision, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. "Cabinet has approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri-Kisan yojana to all farmers. Nearly 14.5 crore farmers will benefit from the scheme," says Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar. Cabinet meeting ends. Parliament session for the budget to be held from 17th June to 26th July. Election for Speaker will be on 19th June, reports ANI quoting sources. Delhi: Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal leave after #UnionCabinet meeting. pic.twitter.com/2mM2KXHPRo — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019 Cabinet ends: The Prime Minister has approved the following changes:- *The rates of scholarship have been increased from Rs. 2000 per month to Rs. 2500 per month for boys and from Rs. 2250 per month to Rs. 3000 per month for girls. *The ambit of the Scholarship Scheme is extended to the wards of State Police officials who are/were martyred during terror/naxal attacks. The quota of new scholarships for wards of state police officials will be 500 in a year. The Ministry of Home Affairs will be the nodal Ministry in this regard. The National Defence Fund (NDF) was set up in 1962 to take charge of the voluntary donations in cash and kind received for promotion of the national defence effort, and to decide on their utilisation. Currently the fund is being used for the welfare of the members of the Armed Forces, Para Military forces and Railway Protection Force, and their dependents. The fund is administered by an Executive Committee with the Prime Minister as the Chairperson and the Defence, Finance and Home Ministers as Members. The ambit of the Scholarship Scheme is extended to the wards of State Police officials who are/were martyred during terror/naxal attacks. The quota of new scholarships for wards of state police officials will be 500 in a year. The Ministry of Home Affairs will be the nodal Ministry in this regard. The rates of scholarship have been increased from Rs. 2000 per month to Rs. 2500 per month for boys and from Rs. 2250 per month to Rs. 3000 per month for girls. PM’s scholarship scheme goes through major changes. Wards of police personnel who were martyred in terror or Maoist attacks will receive enhanced scholarships. Delhi: At the Prime Minister’s Office in South Block, PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. pic.twitter.com/kYpG8OM1mR — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019 Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. In the fist cabinet decision, PM Modi has approved Hiking Scholarship Amount Under National Defence Fund. This will help kins of defence personnel martyred in action. Prime Minister has approved the following changes: Ambit of the Scholarship Scheme is extended to the wards of State Police officials who are/were martyred during terror/naxal attacks. The quota of new scholarships for wards of state police officials will be 500 in a year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the following changes: Rates of scholarship have been increased from Rs. 2000 per month to Rs. 2500 per month for boys and from Rs. 2250 per month to Rs. 3000 per month for girls. First decision of PM Narendra Modi on assuming his office is approval to a major change in the ‘Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme’ under the National Defence Fund, say reports. Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Arvind Sawant have arrived for the Union Cabinet meeting. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh have already arrived for the Union Cabinet meeting. First Cabinet Meeting of Narendra Modi's second tenure as PM about to begin at South Block. PM Modi has arrived, other ministers are arriving one by one. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived for the first cabinet meeting. The meeting is expected to begin shortly. Congratulations to @nsitharaman on her new role as Finance Minister. As the first woman to helm this crucial portfolio full time, she’s shattered the glass ceiling by all means. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 31, 2019 Former chief minister of J&K Mehbooba Mufti congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman as she took charge as the Finance minister. Australian foreign minister Marise Payne congratulated India's new minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar who took oath in Modi's new cabinet on Thursday. Ram Vilas Paswan takes charge as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Prakash Javadekar takes charge as Minister of Information and Broadcasting. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi takes charge as the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, in New Delhi. Piyush Goyal takes charge as Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar takes charge as Minister of External Affairs. As the portfolios for the new ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet were announced on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir politician Omar Abdullah urged them to update their Twitter handles. Dharmendra Pradhan takes charge as Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat takes charge as the Minister for Jal Shakti, at Shram Shakti Bhavan, in New Delhi. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ takes charge as Minister of Human Resource Development. Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge as Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister of Minority Affairs. Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel. Pralhad Joshi will be new Parliamentary Affairs Minister and will also get Coal and Mines. Arjun Munda Minister of Tribal Affairs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain DoPT, Atomic Energy as well as all important policy issues and portfolios not allocated. Harsimrat Kaur Badal has been appointed as the Minister of Food Processing Industries. Kiren Rijiju has been appointed as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs. Nitin Gadkari will continue to be the Minister for Road Transport and Highways. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to be the Minister of Minority Affairs, Pralhad Joshi to be the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines. Prakash Javadekar has been appointed as Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has been appointed as the Minister of External Affairs. Rajnath Singh appointed as the new Defence Minister, Amit Shah new Home Minister, S Jaishankar new External Affairs Minister. Is the cabinet allocation delayed because JD(U) lobbying for three ministerial berths with BJP. The official page of the Cabinet Secretariat will be releasing the list of portfolios shortly. The new cabinet is expected to hold its first meeting in the evening today and the allocation of portfolios will also be done soon. Strengthening ties with Sri Lanka.



PM @narendramodi and President @MaithripalaS held talks at Hyderabad House.



The two leaders discussed various aspects of improving India-Sri Lanka cooperation. pic.twitter.com/Bs6OfSBtzn — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 31, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisensa, who met today, "discussed various aspects of improving India-Sri Lanka cooperation." At 14%, or 78 of all 542 seats, the 17th Lok Sabha saw the highest representation of women ever, but only three women found a place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet on Thursday. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at the Jagannath temple in Delhi's Hauz Khas Village on Friday. H.E. @SushmaSwaraj leaves a lasting legacy as External Affairs Minister. Thank you Madam for being a true friend, and a partner to the Maldives. Your commitment to your people, your dedication to serve, and your passion has inspired several including me. Sincere best wishes. pic.twitter.com/wVMZlJLNiE — Abdulla Shahid 🎈 (@abdulla_shahid) May 30, 2019 'Sushma leaves a lasting legacy as External Affairs Minister'. Last minute deliberations are underway to decide on the portfolios. The same would be announced in sometime from now. The portfolios were decided early Friday morning. Post the swearing in, several leaders met at the residence of Amitt Shah to decide on the portfolios. The meeting was attended by Piyush Goyal and Dharmender Pradhan. The meeting concluded only at 1 am. V Sadananda Gowda may retain Statistics and Program Implementation, while Thanwar Chandra Gehlot could be made the social justice and empowerment minister. Ravishankar Prasad is likely to be retained as the Law Minister. Arjun Munda likely to get MSME, while Narendra Singh Tomar could be the Parliamentary Affairs, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister. Smriti Irani is expected to be made the Women and Child Development Minister. Ram Vilas Paswan may get Consumer Affairs Minister, while Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank could be made the minister for health and family welfare. Nirmala Sitharaman could retained defence, while Jaishankar may be made the Minister for External Affairs. Rajnath Singh is likely to retain the Home Ministry, while Amit Shah may be made Finance and Corporate Affairs, media reports said. The UAE government lit up the iconic ADNOC building in Abu Dhabi on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi and Council of Ministers to symbolise the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations. Despite a high number of women in Parliament, only six have got berths in the government. The number is expected to increase in the next re-shuffle. First Cabinet meeting will be held today. In all there are 57 in Team Modi 2.0 With the big day over, the focus now is on the portfolios. The portfolios were to be released late Thursday night, but it was put for later today. Speculation is rife that Amit Shah may get either Home or Finace. Is Shah is made the Home Minister, then Rajnath Singh may get Defence.