Modi unveils book on Venkaiah Naidu's year as Vice President

New Delhi, Sep 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's book "Moving On... Moving Forward: A Year in Office", that talks about Naidu's experiences as the Vice-President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was also present during the event.

Speaking during the book launch, Modi said,''If the house works in order, no one notices the person sitting on the chair, but people got to see and notice Venkaiah ji a lot in the last 1.5 year because of the house.''

''Whichever duty he had, he performed with utmost diligence and adapted into that role with ease. Naidu has been in public life for 50 years- 10 years in student politics and 40 years in state as well as national politics,'' he said.

''Atal Ji wanted to give Naidu Ji a ministry. Venkaiah Ji said- I want to be the Minister for Rural Development. Venkaiah Ji is a farmer at heart. He is passionate about the welfare of farmers and agriculture,'' Modi said during the book launch.

The 245-page book, titled "Moving on...Moving Forward: A Year in Office", with seven chapters deals with Naidu's focussed engagement on four key issues - unrealised demographic dividend, need for an effective ecosystem for farmers to thrive, scientific advancements to better the life of people and public awareness about rich Indian heritage.

Naidu explains in the book that his mission of exploring and shaping public discourse over four key issues took him on extensive travels across India since he was sworn in as the Vice-President of India on 11 August 2017.

The book also contains a detailed chapter on various initiatives taken by him as Chairman of Rajya Sabha and refers to the rapidly- expanding viewership of Rajya Sabha TV.