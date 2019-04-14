Modi in Aligarh: ‘Surgical strike after first mistake, air strike after second, what after third...'

Aligarh, Apr 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave a veiled warning to Pakistan and hinted that India's retaliation could be massive if there is one more mistake from Islamabad. Speaking at a rally in Aligarh, PM Modi said India's stature had changed in the last few years in terms of dealing with the terrorists. He said earlier during the Congress rule, India would just whine before the world after being attacked by the terrorists, but now, Modi said, India hits back.

"What used to happen earlier? Terrorists used to come from Pakistan, attack us & Congress govt used to cry before the world that we've been attacked. But this is new India. When terrorists attacked Uri, brave soldiers of the country conducted surgical strike there. When they committed the second mistake in Pulwama, we entered their home and conducted airstrike," he said,

"Udhar walon ko bhi samajh mein aa gaya hai ki agar teesri galti hui to lene ke dene padd jaenge (Now, they (Pakistan) have understood that if a third mistake is comitted then the retaliation coulc be massive," he added.

Modi asked the gathering if they would want the terrorism to be eliminated or not, to whch the crowd responded "Yes".

"Should terrorism be wiped out or not? Should Pakistani terrorists be decimated at their homes or not? Should surgical strike and air strike take place or not? Should our brave soldiers get absolute authority or not?" PM Modi asked in Aligarh.

PM Modi further heaped praise on Dr BR Ambedkar and said it was because of the Constitution given by Dr Ambedkar that a Chaiwala (Tea Seller) is the Prime Minister.

Earlier today at a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, Prime Minister Modi slammed the Abdullahs and Muftis, saying two families "ruined" three generations of Jammu and Kashmir and he will not allow them to "divide" India.

Modi said the people of J&K cannot be kept hostage or bounded labourers to some "handful of people". The prime minister was referring to NC leader Omar Abdullah's demand for a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir and Mehbooba Mufti's remark that abrogation of article 370 can lead J&K free from India. The Abdullah and Mufti families have "ruined" three generations in the state. They laid seize to the state for three generations. For the better future of the state, they need to be voted out, he told a public rally here.

The bright future of Jammu and Kashmir can be ensured only after their departure. They can bring their entire clan into the field, can abuse Modi as much as they want but they won't be able to divide this nation, the prime minister said.