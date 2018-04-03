Order to regulate fake news by cancelling accreditation withdrawn

An order of the government which stated that journalists peddling fake news could lose accreditation has been withdrawn. The PIB in a note said that the release titled, "Guidelines for accreditation of journalists amended to regulate fake news stands withdrawn.

Earlier, union minister for Information and Broadcasting, Smriti Irani had tweeted, " PIB Accreditation Guidelines asking Press Council of India & News Broadcasters Association to define & act against 'fake news' have generated debate. Several journalists & organisations have reached out giving positive suggestions regarding the same.

@MIB_India is more than happy to engage with journalist body or organisation/s wanting to give suggestions so that together we can fight the menace of 'fake news' & uphold ethical journalism. Interested journalists and/or organisations may feel free to meet me at @MIB_India.

The ministry had on April 2 said in its order that if the publication or telecast of fakenews is confirmed, the accreditation of that journalist would be suspended for a period of six months in the first violation and for one year in case of a second violation.

In case of a third violation, his or her accreditation would be cancelled permanently, the information and broadcasting government said in a release.

It said any complaint of instances of fake news would be referred to the Press Council of India (PCI), if it pertains to print media, and to the News Broadcasters Association (NBA), if it relates to the electronic media, for determination of the news item being fake or not. This determination is expected to be completed within 15 days by these agencies, it had also said.

