Top cops transferred, mobile internet services suspended in Punjab's Patiala day after violence

India

oi-Deepika S

Patiala, Apr 30: The Punjab government on Saturday suspended mobile internet and SMS services, except voice calls, in Patiala district a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march left four people injured.

The Punjab government also removed three top officers in the department, Patiala Range IG, Patiala SSP and SP over their failure to control the violence in the district.

The order to suspend the services was issued by the home affairs and justice department and heavy police security was deployed at the site of the clashes outside the Kali Mata temple in Patiala.

''In exercise of power conferred upon me by virtue of temporary suspension of telecom services (public emergency or public safety) rules, 2017, I Anurag Verma, principal secretary, home affairs and justice, do hereby order suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/45/CDMA), all SMS services and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of the district of Patiala from 9:30 am to 6 pm on April 30,'' the order read.

"Peace and calm should be maintained. The situation is under control. Mobile internet services are temporarily suspended today to stop rumor-mongering. FIRs filed in three instances.On the basis of evidence gathered from video footage action will be taken," said Patiala Deputy Commissioner.

"The situation is peaceful & under control. We have appealed to the public to maintain peace. We are negotiating with them to control it (on a demonstration by a Hindu organisation). Cross FIRs filed, the law will take to task the accused," said IG Patiala Rakesh Agarwal.

Four people were injured as the two groups clashed and hurled stones at each other on Friday and police fired in the air to bring the situation under control.