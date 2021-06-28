Mobile COVID-19 vaccination centre launched by Eastern Railway

65 year old woman, infected with 'Delta Plus' variant of COVID-19, recovers at home

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, June 28: A mobile COVID vaccination centre on tracks was started for the first time by the Eastern Railway on Monday for inoculation and medical check-up of its employees and their families at far off stations under its Sealdah division, an official said here.

The railway mobile unit 'Aarogya' is an air- conditioned EMU coach with separate compartments for patient waiting, doctors' room, observation area, dressing room/minor OT, with oxygen cylinder and basic resuscitative equipment, he said.

"This special medical coach is intended for health check-up and vaccination of railway employees posted at far- off stations under Sealdah division of Eastern Railway and their families," Divisional Railway Manager S P Singh said.

With its inaugural run to Ranaghat, Rail Mobile COVID Vaccination Centre is introduced for the first time in Eastern Railway, Dr Rudrendu Bhattacharya, Chief Medical Director, ER, said.

The mobile health unit, to be manned by doctors and paramedical staff, will be moved independently in any direction to any railway station or shed within the jurisdiction of Sealdah division, covering Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad districts, the official said.

The West Bengal state health authorities have given approval to run 'Aarogya' as mobile COVID vaccination centre to wayside stations and vaccinating railway beneficiaries for three categories frontline workers, dependents of employees aged more than 45 years and retired employees.