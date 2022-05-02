Loudspeaker row: MNS chief Raj Thackeray cancels plans to play Hanuman Chalisa on Eid

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 2: MNS chief Raj Thackeray has appealed to his party workers to not perform the announced 'Hanuman Chalisa' tomorrow May 3 to avoid social tension on the occasion of the Eid festival.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday warned that if loudspeakers are not taken down then the Hanuman Chalisa would be played with double volume compared to Azan from May 4. "Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I won't listen from the 4th day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume," he said while addressing a gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad.

The MNS chief further said that loudspeaker is not a religious issue and it is a national issue. "This is not a religious issue. It is a national issue but if you stop us, we will also take a stand. All the loudspeaker speaker is not under the law and it is illegal. The Supreme Court already said it was illegal, it was not a matter of Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) it was a country issue. When we take sabha they say it was an education zone, a temple zone you can't take sabha, but for them, there is an objection. Who gave you rights?" asked the MNS chief.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 16:47 [IST]