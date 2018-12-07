Mizoram exit polls 2018: Congress set to lose last citadel in North East

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 7: The exit poll numbers for Mizoram are out and going by the same it does not appear as though the Congress is retaining the state.

    The Congress is trying to hold on its last citadel in the North East. The BJP on the other hand is looking to take the final frontier. In the 2013 elections in Mizoram, the Congress had won 34 seats, while the MNF, 5. The halfway mark in Mizoram is 21.

    Almost all exit polls have given the Mizo National Front the edge in the elections. The CVoter vote share for Mizoram gives the Congress 32.2 per cent. The MNF is at 31.9 per cent while the ZPM and others stand at 23.4 and 12 per cent respectively.

    Counting of votes will take place on December 11. Let us take a look at the numbers that the various exit polls have thrown up in Mizoram.

    Republic-CVoter:

    Congress: 14-18
    MNF: 16-20
    Others: 3-10

    NEWSX-Neta:

    Congress: 15
    MNF: 19
    Others: 6

    India Today-My Axis India:

    Congress: 8-12
    MNF: 16-20
    Others: 8-12

    If you look at the North East, this slightly goes against the game plan of the BJP to back someone to keep the BJP out.

    Times Now-CNX:

    Congress: 16
    MNF: 18
    Others: 6

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 20:13 [IST]
