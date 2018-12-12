Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
Party20182013
CONG6839
BJP1549
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
    Mizoram election results 2018: How accurate were Exit Polls this time?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: ​The 2018 Mizoram assembly elections results have turned the tables for the incumbent Congress government and the Mizo National Front. The Mizo National Front (MNF) won a resounding victory by securing 26 constituencies while the incumbent Congress government won a paltry 5 seats.

    Mizoram election results 2018: How accurate were Exit Polls this time?
    Mizo National Front (MNF) workers hold their party flag as they celebrate the party's victory in the states Assembly elections.PTI Photo

    In the North-eastern state of Mizoram, the Mizo National Front (MNF) won the race with a simple majority of 26 seats, leaving Congress and BJP far behind with 5 and 1 seat respectively.

    Also Read | Election results 2018 Updates: This is victory over BJP's negative politics, says Sonia Gandhi

    But even before panellists and politicians had started their war of words, it was those with numbers who had their final say. Last week, polling companies had paired with news channels to put out their exit poll data on the five states. The most visible of these pairs were Republic TV-C-Voter, Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat, Times Now-CNX, ABP News-CSDS, India Today-Axis My India and India TV-CNX.

    Most of the exit polls obediently lived up to their reputation of being inaccurate: Let us have a look at it:

    Both Times Now-CNX and Republic-C Voter exit polls broadly predicted this, but they significantly underestimated the MNF's strength in the state. Whereas Times Now-CNX predicted 18 seats for MNF, Republic TV-CNX put a range of 16-20.

    A total of 201 candidates in 40 Assembly seats went to polls on November 28, the key players being the Congress, the Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People's Movement, and the Bharatiya Janata Party. While the incumbent Congress, the BJP and the MNF contested on all 40 seats, the ZPM battled it out on 35 seats.

    Mizoram election results 2018: How accurate were Exit Polls this time?

    Read more about:

    congress exit polls mizoram Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018 mnf

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
