Mizoram Assembly elections 2018 LIVE: Voting today, Can Congress beat anti-incumbency

The voting would be held between 7 am and 4 pm. A total of 209 candidates are in fray. There are 7,70,395 voters, including 3,94,897 women. Mizoram has a population of around 10 lakh. Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla would be seeking a third consecutive term. The Congress and the Mizoram National Party (MNF) have ruled Mizoram since 1987 when it became a full-fledged state.

