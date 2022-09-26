Mission to make society organised so that India developed all-round: RSS chief

YouTube
    Shillong, Sep 26: RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has said that the Sangh's mission is to make India attain all-round development.

    Addressing a public meeting here on the first day of his two-day visit to the hill state, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief on Sunday said, "The Sangh's mission to make our society organised so that India attains all-round development.

    RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
    RSS teaches sacrifice for the country by giving up individual selfish ends." He said inherent faith in age-old values based on spirituality is the binding force among people of the country.

    "Indian and Hindu is a synonymous geo-cultural identity. We are all Hindus," Bhagwat said. He said Indians learnt the tradition of sacrifice from the country's ancient history.

    "Our ancestors had visited various foreign lands and imparted the same values to Japan, Korea, Indonesia and many other countries," he said.

    Bhagwat said that India had served humanity by sending vaccines to various countries during the COVID-19 pandemic and stood beside Sri Lanka during her economic crisis.

    "When India becomes powerful, every citizen becomes powerful," he said. During his two-day visit to the northeastern state, Bhagwat will meet various RSS functionaries and leaders of social organisations.

    X