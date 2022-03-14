Mission Telangana: BJP’s UP strategists to take charge

New Delhi, Mar 14: For the BJP, preparing the roadmap in Telangana is of utmost priority. With Prashant Kishore preparing the strategy for the ruling TRS, the BJP is sending its team of strategists, which worked for the party in the Uttar Pradesh elections, which it won handsomely.

The elections in Telangana are due next year and the BJP is not leaving any stone unturned to conquer the state. A TOI report while quoting BJP sources sad that the UP poll strategy team of around 60 persons will begin work in Telangana.

UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath and BJP chief, J P Nadda are expected to visit the state in the coming days. A public meeting has been scheduled in Jangaon.

The development comes at a time when the TRS chief, K Chandrasekhar Rao is attempting to form a people's front at the national level. The BJP was waiting for the outcome of the UP and with the result being more than impressive, it decided to deploy the same team for strategists in Telangana.

