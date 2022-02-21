YouTube
    Missing revenue records: Searches in 21 locations at J&K

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 21: Searches were carried out at 21 locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday in connection with a case of revenue records going missing in some areas of Bahu tehsil here, officials said.

    The joint raids were carried out by police and revenue authorities at the houses of alleged land grabbers, property dealers, serving and retired revenue officials who had been on the radar of the authorities, the officials said.

    Representational Image

    They said some retired revenue officials and property dealers have been arrested during the searches.

    Revenue records in various forms and in huge quantities have been recovered during the searches, besides various incriminating documents, papers pertaining to land deals and bank locker keys.

    Unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 26.63 lakh has also been seized during the searches in different areas of the Jammu and Samba districts, the officials said.

    The officials said many of the people whose houses were raided have cases registered against them in the past under various penal sections.

    An FIR was registered at Channi Himmat police station in Jammu on November 7 last year regarding missing revenue records.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 9:09 [IST]
    X