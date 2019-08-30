Missing law student will enroute to Shahjahanpur shortly: UP Govt to SC

  • search
    Lucknow, Aug 30: The Supreme Court on Friday directs Uttar Pradesh government to produce before it the law student, who has accused BJP leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her.

    The Court said it will reassemble in open court after interacting with the girl.

    The missing student has been located in Rajasthan, police said on today. UP government has informed SC that the woman along with police team has reached Fatehpur Sikri now and soon will en-route to Shahjahanpur.

    BJP leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand

    A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi also asks UP police to also inform when the girl can be produced in the court.

    UP Govt tells SC that the law student has reached Fatehpur Sikri and the government can send written email. The authorities and the girl and her friend will re-route with security. She can reach Delhi in 2 1/2 hrs. The boy along with her will also come with her. Entire security will be re-routed.

    "In Shahjahanpur episode the girl has been located by Shahjahanpur police in Rajasthan along with her friend. Necessary legal action is being taken," the Uttar Pradesh police posted on its official Twitter handle.

    The SC on Thursday took suo motu cognizance on its own over reports of a woman student going missing after levelling allegations of harassment against Swami Chinmayanand.

    The girl was found on Friday morning and she is fine, state police chief O P Singh told reporters here. She is being brought to Shahjahanpur, the director-general of police said, adding that police teams had been working in this regard since the past few days.

    The UP Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh said, "FIR was registered by BJP leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand. As per the report of the FIR, the girl (law student) was demanding Rs 5C & threatening to go for media trial. Appropriate legal action to be taken."

    SC asks UP govt to apprise it on whereabouts of the girl who levelled allegations against Chinmayanand. UP govt says girl found in Rajasthan. SC asks UP govt to inform it as to by when the girl can be produced before the court.

    Parents of the missing student of SS Law College had filed a missing complaint & blamed college director & BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand on 27 Aug. The student had made sexual harassment allegations against former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand.

    The woman, a student at a college run by Chinmayanand's trust, was missing since last Saturday, a day after she posted a video on social media alleging that the former Union minister was harassing and threatening to kill her.

    She did not name Chinmayanand in the video, but referred to "a senior leader of the sant community". The police had on Wednesday released posters of the missing student, whose father has alleged the role of BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand.

    The politician, who faced similar accusations in 2011 and was booked for raping a woman who stayed at his ashram, disputed the charge.

