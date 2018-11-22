Misplaced machismo says Supreme Court while letting off Manoj Tiwari in contempt case

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Supreme Court has let off Delhi BJP chief, Manoj Tiwari with a warning. The court while closing the contempt case against him said that this is a case of misplaced bravado.

The contempt plea came up after Tiwari had broken the seal of a locked house in an unauthorised colony in North East Delhi's Gokulpur area. The court noted that it did feel that it amounted to contempt.

There is no doubt that Tiwari has taken law into his hands. We are pain ed by the machismo and manner in which Tiwari has acted. As an elected representative, he should have behaved more responsibly rather than taking law into his own hands.

A Bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur had on October 30 reserved orders after hearing arguments in the matter. Tiwari had accused the court-mandated monitoring committee of terrorising the people of Delhi. The panel, however, had claimed that he was trying to make the court a "political battleground".

The Supreme Court had issued contempt notice against Tiwari after taking note of a report filed by the committee in which it was alleged that the BJP leader had broken the seal of the premises. Tiwari had claimed that monitoring committee has exceeded its jurisdiction and conducted sealing drive in unauthorised colonies that were protected under the law.