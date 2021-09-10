Mischievous propaganda says Pakistan on reports it backed Taliban in Panjshir

Taliban govt does not reflect what international community hoped to see: US

Pakistan on reports it backed Taliban in Panjshir

New Delhi, Sep 10: Pakistan has rejected allegations that it helped the Taliban in the Panjshir Valley to defeat the resistance forces. Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar while rejecting allegations called them a mischievous propaganda campaign against his country.

These malicious allegations were part of a desperate attempt to malign Pakistan and to mislead the international community, a statement issued by him read. He went on to state that Pakistan is committed to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Taliban has Pakistan to thank for its takeover of Panjshir

While citing the United States Central Command, news agency PTI reported that the Pakistan military assisted the Taliban with at least 27 helicopters filled with Pakistan Special Forces. The Taliban was also backed by drone strikes in Panjshir, which ultimately helped the group capture the Valley.

On Monday, the Taliban declared that they had seized Panjshir, the only province that was not under their control after they took over Afghanistan in August.

