YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mischievous propaganda says Pakistan on reports it backed Taliban in Panjshir

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 10: Pakistan has rejected allegations that it helped the Taliban in the Panjshir Valley to defeat the resistance forces. Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar while rejecting allegations called them a mischievous propaganda campaign against his country.

    Mischievous propaganda says Pakistan on reports it backed Taliban in Panjshir

    These malicious allegations were part of a desperate attempt to malign Pakistan and to mislead the international community, a statement issued by him read. He went on to state that Pakistan is committed to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

    Taliban has Pakistan to thank for its takeover of PanjshirTaliban has Pakistan to thank for its takeover of Panjshir

    While citing the United States Central Command, news agency PTI reported that the Pakistan military assisted the Taliban with at least 27 helicopters filled with Pakistan Special Forces. The Taliban was also backed by drone strikes in Panjshir, which ultimately helped the group capture the Valley.

    On Monday, the Taliban declared that they had seized Panjshir, the only province that was not under their control after they took over Afghanistan in August.

    More TALIBAN News  

    Read more about:

    taliban

    Story first published: Friday, September 10, 2021, 15:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X