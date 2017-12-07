Minor girls in brothel: Sign this petition to support fight against 'child predators'

A campaign has been launched by an NGO which wants the Maharashtra Government to come down hard on child predators.

A petition, which seeks support from the people, brings to light the issue of minor girls caught in the web of prostitution. Girls as young as 14-years-old have been pushed into prostitution and 'horrible men' seeking young girls visit the brothels often.

When raids are conducted, those running the brothel are arrested but the customers walk free.

The campaign launched by NGO Change.org seeks punishment to these customers who visit brothels seeking minor girls.

"The Maharashtra government has made Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) which are proactively looking at rescue and rehabilitation of girls like Rati. But hardly any men who are paying for sex with children have been arrested," the petition says.

It gives a gut-wrenching example of a 14-year-old girl, Rati, who "was sometimes forced to have sex with 30 men in a day."

The Maharashtra Anti Human Trafficking Unit police shut 78 brothels in 2011 where children were forced into the flesh trade. That number gives an idea of how big this problem is. But just arresting the brothel owners and traffickers is not going to solve this problem.

