YouTube
  • search
Trending Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Mining lease case: EC to hear Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's counsel today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 14: The Election Commission (EC) is likely to hear the legal counsel for Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren on Thursday in the mine lease case in which the BJP has sought his disqualification as an MLA under electoral law.

    When the EC had commenced hearing in the matter on June 28, the BJP counsel had sought his disqualification under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with "Disqualification for Government contracts, etc."

    Mining lease case: EC to hear Jharkhand CM Hemant Sorens counsel today
    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

    The BJP as the petitioner in the case had asserted that Soren violated the provision of the election law by extending himself a favour with regard to a government contract while in office.

    EC notice to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren over mining leaseEC notice to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren over mining lease

    Following a reference from the Jharkhand governor, the EC had in May issued a notice to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act as it is alleged that owning the lease violates this law.

    Soren's legal team, however, has maintained that Section 9A of the Act does not apply to the case and cited a Supreme Court ruling. While hearing such cases, the EC works as a quasi-judicial body.

    Comments

    More HEMANT SOREN News  

    Read more about:

    hemant soren election commission

    Story first published: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 9:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X