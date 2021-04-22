Minimum temperature settles below normal in capital

Monsoon to be normal this season, says government

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 22: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 18.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, on Thursday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to MeT officials, the maximum temperature will settled around 35 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 60 per cent.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear sky during the day.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the moderate category. The air quality index (AQI) was 121 at 9 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.