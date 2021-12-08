Military chopper crash: TN minister says 5 have died, 2 remain critical

Mi-17V-5 Military Transport helicopter: All you need to know about Russia-made chopper

New Delhi, Dec 08: Tamil Nadu's Forest Minister K Ramachandran who visited the spot where a chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat crashed has said that five persons have died in the incident.

He also said that the situation of two others is very critical, while rescue operations are underway. He said that he had reached the site on the instructions of the Chief Minister. M K Stalin, CM of Tamil Nadu too is expected to visit the site.

Meanwhile senior officials of the Defence are meeting in New Delhi, while Rajnath Singh continues to monitor the situation. Singh also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident.

