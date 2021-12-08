Military chopper crash: IAF Chief rushes to Sulur airbase

Mi-17V-5 Military Transport helicopter: All you need to know about Russia-made chopper

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 08: Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is reaching Sulur airbase following the chopper crash on which Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat was on board.

Meanwhile senior officials of the Defence are meeting in New Delhi, while Rajnath Singh continues to monitor the situation. Singh also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident.

LIVE: Military chopper Mi-17V5 crashes in TN's Coonoor; Rajnath Singh reaches CDS Bipin Rawat’ home

The Tamil Nadu government has sent senior officials including the collector of Nilgiri to the crash site to assist in the rescue operations. The forest minister of the state will also reach the spot.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF said.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 16:21 [IST]