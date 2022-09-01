YouTube
  • search
Trending Ganesh Chaturthi Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Militaries of India-China hold talks in Eastern Ladakh

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 01: Senior military officials of India and China held talks in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday, focusing on maintaining security and stability in the region.

    People familiar with the development said it was routine dialogue at the level of major general and such talks take place on a monthly basis.

    Militaries of India-China hold talks in Eastern Ladakh

    The talks came amid a lingering standoff between the two sides at several friction points in the region.

    There was no official word on the talks.

    <strong>Should India be concerned about China's activities around LAC?</strong> Should India be concerned about China's activities around LAC?

    The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in the stand-off at the friction points for more than two years.

    India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are key for the overall development of the bilateral ties, a PTI report said.

    The talks came amid a lingering standoff between the two sides at several friction points in the region.

    There was no official word on the talks.

    The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in the stand-off at the friction points for more than two years.

    India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are key for the overall development of the bilateral ties.

    Comments

    More INDIA CHINA News  

    Read more about:

    india china line of actual control

    Story first published: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X