Militaries of India-China hold talks in Eastern Ladakh

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 01: Senior military officials of India and China held talks in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday, focusing on maintaining security and stability in the region.

People familiar with the development said it was routine dialogue at the level of major general and such talks take place on a monthly basis.

The talks came amid a lingering standoff between the two sides at several friction points in the region.

There was no official word on the talks.

The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in the stand-off at the friction points for more than two years.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are key for the overall development of the bilateral ties, a PTI report said.

Story first published: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 10:00 [IST]