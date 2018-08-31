  • search

Militants, forces victimising each other's families highly condemnable: Mufti

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Srinagar, Aug 31: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday condemned the abduction free in South Kashmir and said families of either militants or forces should not be made to suffer.

    File photo of Mehbooba Mufti
    File photo of Mehbooba Mufti

    Taking to twitter, Mufti said families shouldn't become casualties and made to suffer for something they have little control over.

    Also Read | Revenge strikes: Terrorists go on a rampage in south Kashmir

    "Militants and forces victimising each other's families is highly condemnable and marks a new low in our situation.

    Omar Abdullah today said the abduction of kin of policemen was a worrying reflection of the situation in the valley.

    "11 abductions! This is a very worrying reflection of the situation in the valley," Omar wrote in a tweet.

    Militants have abducted at least seven relatives of policemen from various places in south Kashmir.

    Unconfirmed reports said the total number of kidnapped kin of cops has reached 11 but police said they were trying to ascertain reports of abductions.

    Allegations were made that security forces went on the rampage on Wednesday after killing of four policemen in Shopian in south Kashmir and damaged some houses belonging to militants.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir terrorists mehbooba mufti

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 13:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue