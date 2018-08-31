Militants, forces victimising each other's families highly condemnable: Mufti

Srinagar, Aug 31: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday condemned the abduction free in South Kashmir and said families of either militants or forces should not be made to suffer.

Taking to twitter, Mufti said families shouldn't become casualties and made to suffer for something they have little control over.

Also Read | Revenge strikes: Terrorists go on a rampage in south Kashmir

"Militants and forces victimising each other's families is highly condemnable and marks a new low in our situation.

Omar Abdullah today said the abduction of kin of policemen was a worrying reflection of the situation in the valley.

"11 abductions! This is a very worrying reflection of the situation in the valley," Omar wrote in a tweet.

Militants have abducted at least seven relatives of policemen from various places in south Kashmir.

Unconfirmed reports said the total number of kidnapped kin of cops has reached 11 but police said they were trying to ascertain reports of abductions.

Allegations were made that security forces went on the rampage on Wednesday after killing of four policemen in Shopian in south Kashmir and damaged some houses belonging to militants.