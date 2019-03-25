  • search
    Milind Deora replaces Sanjay Nirupam as Mumbai Congress Chief

    Mumbai, Mar 25: Congress leader Milind Murli Deora has replaced Sanjay Nirupam as the head of the party's Mumbai unit with just weeks to go for the Lok Sabha election.

    Party spokesperson confirmed the rejig in a tweet. "With you as the Mumbai President, I am extremely confident the party will emerge stronger! I Look forward to working with you to achieve the same (sic)," she tweeted.

    The Congress also released the 10th list of 26 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The party will be fielding Sanjay Nirupam from Mumbai North-West constituency. Nearly a month ago, Deora had clashed with Nirupam for the position of party president in the state but had lost out. After which he had declared that he may not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

    Deora, the son of former oil minister Murli Deora, is considered close to the Congress chief.Nirupam, a former two-time Rajya Sabha member and was earlier with the Shiv Sena, was appointed the president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee in March 2017.

    During his two-year stint as the MRCC chief, the party witnessed bickerings and increased differences among local leadership leading to public spats.

    After being appointed as Mumbai Congress Committee Chief, Milind Deora says, "I thank Congress Shri President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi for trusting me to lead Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. This appointment comes at a challenging time and I commit myself to strengthen the roots of the party in Mumbai.''

    ''I appeal to all leaders and workers to work unitedly defending and furthering party ideals. The city of Mumbai needs politics of inclusive development. In my view, Indian National Congress is the only political outfit that truly represents the spirit and nature of the city of Mumbai. In my tenure I will focus on holistic development, with a focus on housing for all, protection to small and medium enterprises and enriching social and communal harmony. I also take this opportunity to thank my predecessor Shri Sanjay Nirupam. I wish him great success in his personal and political life," he further said.

