MiG-21 crashes in central India, pilot killed
New Delhi, Mar 17: An Air Force pilot was killed in a MiG-21 Bison accident when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India. The Air Force lost Group Captain A Gupta in the accident.
The accident took place when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission, the IAF said on Twitter.
"The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," the air force said in a tweet.
