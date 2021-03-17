MiG-21 crashes in central India, pilot killed

All about Flight Lieutenant Swati Rathore who is set to create history on Republic Day

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 17: An Air Force pilot was killed in a MiG-21 Bison accident when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India. The Air Force lost Group Captain A Gupta in the accident.

The accident took place when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission, the IAF said on Twitter.

"The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," the air force said in a tweet.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.