Mumbai, Oct 14: The results for the Konkan Board Lottery conducted by the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) have been declared on Thursday, 14 October.

The MHADA is providing houses situated in Virar, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Mira Road, Thane and Sindhudurg. Nearly 8,000 low-cost houses were reportedly available under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which credits up to Rs 2.67 lakh subsidy to a new home buyer's account.

The houses are sold in three categories - economically weaker section (EWC), and lower-income group, middle-income group and higher-income group.

People with a monthly income of Rs 25,000 comes under the EWC category and they had to pay a deposit amount of Rs 5,000. Whereas people whose monthly income is above Rs 25,000 and less than Rs 50,000 come under lower-income group and they had to deposit Rs 10,000.

Those who earning is over Rs 50,000, per month, are considered under the middle-income group and they had to pay a deposit amount of Rs 15,000 while the higher-income group, whose monthly income is above Rs 75,000, had to deposit Rs 20,000.

The online registration for the lottery was commenced on 24 August and it was closed on 23 September. However, the rejected applicants will get their refund amount on 21 October.

Where to check the winners' list online?

People can check the result on the official website of the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority.

Click here to see the winners and wait list:

Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 23:15 [IST]