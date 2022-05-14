MHA official detained for questioning by CBI in FCRA bribery case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 14: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) undertook a massive operation to crackdown on alleged corruption in the Foreigners Division in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier this week. The agency has detained an Under Secretary rank officer of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for questioning, news agency ANI reported.

At least 40 locations across the country were raided and several officials came under the scanner and are being questioning for allegedly giving clearance to several NGOs in exchange for bribes.

The CBI said that searches were carried out to nab representatives of NGOs, middlemen and public servants of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) division of MHA for committing violations of FCRA provisions and facilitating illegal clearances in lieu of bribes. The raids were conducted in Delhi, Chennai, Mysuru, Rajasthan, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and other places.

The CBI found that transactions to the tune of Rs 2 crore through hawala transactions were found during the raids. Some officers were also caught red-handed while accepting bribes.

The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) division of MHA is responsible for granting permission to NGOs under the FCRA to receive funds from abroad. This decision is division is also responsible for the cancellation of the licences of the NGOs that violate the law.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 16:09 [IST]