YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal: MHA gives Y+ security to Sisir Kumar Adhikari, Dibyendu Adhikari

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 22: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given Y+ security to Lok Sabha MPs Sisir Kumar Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari in West Bengal.

    Sisir Kumar Adhikari
    Sisir Kumar Adhikari

    They will be secured by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) whenever he moves in West Bengal. The Union home ministry has issued an order in this context.

    Sisir is father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari while Dibyendu is latter's brother.

    The patriarch of the Adhikari family, which wields considerable influence in Bengal's Purba Medinipur district quit TMC ahead of assembly elections citing the treatment meted out to him and his sons.

    More SUVENDU ADHIKARI News  

    Read more about:

    Suvendu Adhikari

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X