India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 22: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given Y+ security to Lok Sabha MPs Sisir Kumar Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari in West Bengal.

They will be secured by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) whenever he moves in West Bengal. The Union home ministry has issued an order in this context.

Sisir is father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari while Dibyendu is latter's brother.

The patriarch of the Adhikari family, which wields considerable influence in Bengal's Purba Medinipur district quit TMC ahead of assembly elections citing the treatment meted out to him and his sons.