  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MHA asks states to ensure migrants don't walk on tracks, roads

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 15: The Centre on Friday asked states to ensure that migrant workers don't have to walk on roads while returning to their homes during the nationwide lockdown.

    Ensure That Migrant Workers Dont Have to Walk Back Home, Help Them Avail Buses And Shramik Special Trains: Centre to States

    In an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), states and union territories have been asked to provide shelter, food and transportation facility to migrant labourers who are trying to reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown.

    More MIGRANTS News

    Read more about:

    migrants states

    Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 22:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X